A House Divided: Brothers With Opposing Politics

The nation’s gap between conservatives and liberals is ever widening and this division is personal for one set of North Carolina brothers.

Brad Woodhouse led communications for the Democratic party. Dallas Woodhouse ran the state’s chapter of the Koch-funded Americans for Prosperity.

The documentary Woodhouse Divided looks at the divisions and commonalities between the two brothers on opposite ends of the political spectrum. Host Frank Stasio talks with filmmaker Bryan Miller. Woodhouse Divided screens Tuesday, September 9th at 7pm at Cary Theatre. The full film is available on the Front Runner Productions website.

http://youtu.be/CjSvvNrLuAQ