Southern Politics

-
The nation’s gap between conservatives and liberals is ever widening and this division is personal for one set of North Carolina brothers. Brad Woodhouse…
-
The nation’s gap between conservatives and liberals is ever widening and this division is personal for one set of North Carolina brothers. Brad Woodhouse…
-
The percentage of black state legislators in the South that serve in the majority party has declined rapidly in the past 10 years—from 99 percent in 1994…
-
The percentage of black state legislators in the South that serve in the majority party has declined rapidly in the past 10 years—from 99 percent in 1994…