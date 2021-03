More than 100 years ago, writer Jacob Dinezon was one of the most well-known Yiddish authors. But after his death in 1919, Dinezon was almost forgotten.

Now, the publisher Jewish Storyteller Press is trying to claim Dinezon’s rightful place on the bookshelf and in the hearts of readers. Host Frank Stasio talks with the founder of Jewish Storyteller Press, Scott Davis, about his 10 year journey to revive Dinezon’s works.