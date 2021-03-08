-
A well-known African American neighborhood in Durham has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The College Heights Historic District…
House Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly want to extend a tax credit that could help downtown revitalization projects across the state.The…
Pittsboro has passed zoning protections for its historic district as the town prepares for rapid growth. Commissioners unanimously passed an overlay…
The High Point Historic Preservation Society is seeking an agreement with Guilford County to preserve a historic farmstead at no cost to the county.The…
Residents of a historically African-American neighborhood in Raleigh are petitioning the city to protect the area with a historic overlay. Oberlin Village…
In the 1930s and '40s, the community of Tryon, North Carolina supported local girl Eunice Waymon on her path to becoming a classical pianist. But she…
Despite opposition, it’s looking more like the Golden Belt Local Historic District will include a controversial block of property owned by the Durham…
A Raleigh architecture firm will handle a $5.2 million renovation and rehabilitation of the Wright Brothers National Memorial visitors center and museum.…
Raleigh's Historic Development Commission is hosting a public meeting tonight about the city's historic preservation rules. Experts and the public will…