35 Championships Later, George Williams Stays At St. Augustine's

George Williams coaches one of the most successful track and field programs in the country.

He has served as the coach at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh for 38 years. And this spring, he won his 35th Division II national championship.

He’s also been a coach and an assistant coach for the U.S. men’s team in three Olympic Games. His runners include former world record holder Michael Johnson and Bershawn “Batman” Jackson.

But such success comes from a long history of leadership. Williams helped integrate his city track team in Miami, and was one of the first to push for integration in Cary's public schools.

"Everybody sees the glory, but they don't know the story. And the story is pretty big." - George Williams on integration in his hometown of Miami and in North Carolina

Williams coached Michael Johnson during the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Johnson set world records in multiple events that year.

