Appalachian Music With A Story Of Redemption

Greensboro musician Andrew Eversole has played with the likes of bluegrass performer Laurelyn Dossett on the way to creating his second album.

The Cumberland Ghost is a narrative collection that tells the story of several people connected by their origins in the Appalachian Mountains.

Andrew will play during his album release party Friday night at 8:30 at Blind Tiger in Greensboro.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Andrew Eversole about the story of The Cumberland Ghost.