The State of Things

Appalachian Music With A Story Of Redemption

Andrew Eversole

    

Greensboro musician Andrew Eversole has played with the likes of bluegrass performer Laurelyn Dossett on the way to creating his second album. 

The Cumberland Ghost  is a narrative collection that tells the story of several people connected by their origins in the Appalachian Mountains.

Andrew will play during his album release party Friday night at 8:30 at Blind Tiger in Greensboro.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Andrew Eversole about the story of The Cumberland Ghost.

Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
