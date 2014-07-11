A Fresh Tune For West Africa

Grounded in West African tradition and propelled by the funk and jazz of today, Africa Unplugged blends its own genre of music .

The Greensboro group explores new ways to formulate West African music on their new self-titled album.

The band performs as part of the “Find Your Cool” concert series at the CCB Plaza in Durham next Thursday.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Africa Unplugged members: Atiba Rorie on vocals, guitar and djembe; Will Darity on guitar; and Kenny Phelps-McKeown on bass; and they perform live.