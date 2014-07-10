Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina

The Appalachian Mountains of Western North Carolina are the center of a rich history of music and dance, from musicians like Doc Watson and Earl Scruggs, to traditions like ballad singing and square dancing. 

The North Carolina Arts Council is leading a collaborative effort to bring these traditions to the forefront to improve the economies of local communities through a new interactive website. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with the Council's executive director Wayne Martin who helped develop the original Blue Ridge Heritage Initiative; and Laura Boosinger, an old-time musician who consulted on the Blue Ridge Music Trails initiative and serves as the executive director of the Madison County Arts Council. 

