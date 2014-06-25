Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Future Of NC Film Incentives

Film and television production companies in North Carolina currently receive tax refunds of 25 percent if they spend $250,000 or more. The incentives expire at the end of the year unless the General Assembly reinstates them in the budget. Critics say the incentives are too high given a number of permanent jobs the industry creates. But a report commissioned by industry players shows the state receives a positive return on its entertainment investment. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Carol Motsinger, Asheville Citizen-Times reporter and Jorge Valencia, WUNC Capitol reporter.

