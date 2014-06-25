The Future Of NC Film Incentives

Film and television production companies in North Carolina currently receive tax refunds of 25 percent if they spend $250,000 or more. The incentives expire at the end of the year unless the General Assembly reinstates them in the budget. Critics say the incentives are too high given a number of permanent jobs the industry creates. But a report commissioned by industry players shows the state receives a positive return on its entertainment investment.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Carol Motsinger, Asheville Citizen-Times reporter and Jorge Valencia, WUNC Capitol reporter.