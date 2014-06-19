Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Estampas De La Raza: Prints For The People

Lawrence Colación, Veterano, 1995, screen print, 37 5/8 x 25 ¾ in., Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Harriett and Ricardo Romo, 2009.43, © 2013 Lawrence Colación ";s:
North Carolina Museum of Art
Ester Hernandez, Sun Raid, 2008, screen print, 19 ¾ x 15 in., Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Harriett and Ricardo Romo, 2009.58, © 2013 Ester Hernandez";
North Carolina Museum of Art
Lalo Alcaraz, Che, 1997, screen print, 22 x 16 in., Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Harriett and Ricardo Romo, 2009.38, © 2013 Lalo Alcaraz "
North Carolina Museum of Art
"Figure 3," a lithographic print based off Honduran currency
Brian Gonzales
"Ñ," a lithographic print based off Honduran currency"
Brian Gonzales
"Dolores Cardoza," a screenprint based of the artist's great grandmother
Brian Gonzales

Mexican-American and Latino printmaking has strong roots in political activism. In the sixties, printmaking was used primarily to make posters, graphics and cartoons that would convey political messages and assist with community organizing. 

Over time, Mexican-American and Chicano/a artists began to produce prints addressing social, political, and economic themes that were recognized as contemporary art. Estampas de la raza/Prints For The People at The North Carolina Museum of Art features 61 works of contemporary Mexican-American and Latino artists from 1984-2011. Host Frank Stasio talks with Jennifer Dasal, associate curator of contemporary art at the museum; Charlene Villaseñor Black, associate professor of art history and Chicano studies at UCLA; and local printmaker Brian Gonzales.

The State of ThingsNorth Carolina Museum Of ArtMexican-American PrintmakingChicano PrintmakingPrintsPolitical ActivismChicano MovementCesar ChavezPrintmakingLatinoMexican-AmericanChicano
