Mexican-American and Latino printmaking has strong roots in political activism. In the sixties, printmaking was used primarily to make posters, graphics and cartoons that would convey political messages and assist with community organizing.

Over time, Mexican-American and Chicano/a artists began to produce prints addressing social, political, and economic themes that were recognized as contemporary art. Estampas de la raza/Prints For The People at The North Carolina Museum of Art features 61 works of contemporary Mexican-American and Latino artists from 1984-2011. Host Frank Stasio talks with Jennifer Dasal, associate curator of contemporary art at the museum; Charlene Villaseñor Black, associate professor of art history and Chicano studies at UCLA; and local printmaker Brian Gonzales.

