-
In 2002, the art world was rocked to its foundation by a group of unusual, abstract quilts made by African American women from Gee’s Bend, Alabama. Gee’s…
-
In 2002, the art world was rocked to its foundation by a group of unusual, abstract quilts made by African American women from Gee’s Bend, Alabama. Gee’s…
-
Mexican-American and Latino printmaking has strong roots in political activism. In the sixties, printmaking was used primarily to make posters, graphics…
-
Mexican-American and Latino printmaking has strong roots in political activism. In the sixties, printmaking was used primarily to make posters, graphics…
-
Romare Bearden is recognized as one of America's most important 20th century artists, known for his collages, paintings and prints depicting various…
-
Romare Bearden is recognized as one of America's most important 20th century artists, known for his collages, paintings and prints depicting various…