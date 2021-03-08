-
Kimrey Rhinehardt of Pittsboro, a former Capitol Hill staffer, says she’s aiming to run for a North Carolina U.S. Senate seat in 2022 as an independent.
-
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday visited Piedmont Health SeniorCare in Pittsboro to gather ideas about how to help overcome the reluctance of…
-
Kerwin Pittman is a member of the governor's new task force examining racial inequities in the criminal justice system. He is also a field organizer for…
-
It's been less than a month since anti-racist activists posted "Black Lives Matter" on a billboard next to a large Confederate flag in Pittsboro. Now, the…
-
A group in Pittsboro has erected a Black Lives Matter billboard to counter a Confederate flag that stands along U.S. Highway 64.Social justice activist…
-
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the United Daughters of the Confederacy that sought to re-erect a Confederate monument in Chatham County. The…
-
A Confederate statue in Pittsboro will stay where it is despite today's deadline set by Chatham County commissioners to begin the process of moving it.…
-
Researchers from Duke and N.C. State this week briefed Pittsboro officials on the presence of unregulated chemicals in the town's water supply.They are…
-
Pittsboro has passed zoning protections for its historic district as the town prepares for rapid growth. Commissioners unanimously passed an overlay…
-
An eccentric yet beloved, homeless bride-to-be, her freshly-murdered fiancé and an evasive white rabbit are some of the residents of Littleboro, North…