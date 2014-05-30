Kids Writing Plays

Raleigh's Burning Coal Theatre Company premieres five new one-act plays written by high school students this weekend as part of KidsWrite, a festival that provides young writers the opportunity to get their work professionally produced, acted and directed.

The show opens tonight at 7:30pm. Host Frank Stasio talks with three young playwrights: Miles Ndukwe ,a graduating senior from Millbrook High School; Michelle McGoogan, a junior at Enloe High School; and Sophia Holmes, a freshman at Research Triangle High School.