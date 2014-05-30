Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Kids Writing Plays

1 of 3
Drew Greene as Jimmy Wilson and the ensemble of KidsWrite 2014 in Five Stages by Miles Ndukwe
Aaron Bridgman
2 of 3
Pimpila Violette as Raj and David Klionsky as Greg in Odyssey to Mars by Evan J. Hunt
Aaron Bridgman
3 of 3
The ensemble of KidsWrite 2014 in To Fill the Abyss: A Play on True Happiness by Nikhil Milind
Aaron Bridgman

Raleigh's Burning Coal Theatre Company premieres five new one-act plays written by high school students this weekend as part of KidsWrite, a festival that provides young writers the opportunity to get their work professionally produced, acted and directed.

The show opens tonight at 7:30pm. Host Frank Stasio talks with three young playwrights: Miles Ndukwe,a graduating senior from Millbrook High School; Michelle McGoogan, a junior at Enloe High School; and Sophia Holmes, a freshman at Research Triangle High School. 

They are joined by Burning Coal director of education Jonathan Fitts who coordinates the project.

Tags

The State of ThingsBurning Coal TheatrePlayYoung PlaywrightsTheaterMillbrook High SchoolEnloe High SchoolResearch Triangle High School
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio