Kids Writing Plays
Drew Greene as Jimmy Wilson and the ensemble of KidsWrite 2014 in Five Stages by Miles Ndukwe
Aaron Bridgman
Pimpila Violette as Raj and David Klionsky as Greg in Odyssey to Mars by Evan J. Hunt
Aaron Bridgman
The ensemble of KidsWrite 2014 in To Fill the Abyss: A Play on True Happiness by Nikhil Milind
Aaron Bridgman
Raleigh's Burning Coal Theatre Company premieres five new one-act plays written by high school students this weekend as part of KidsWrite, a festival that provides young writers the opportunity to get their work professionally produced, acted and directed.
The show opens tonight at 7:30pm. Host Frank Stasio talks with three young playwrights: Miles Ndukwe,a graduating senior from Millbrook High School; Michelle McGoogan, a junior at Enloe High School; and Sophia Holmes, a freshman at Research Triangle High School.
They are joined by Burning Coal director of education Jonathan Fitts who coordinates the project.