Chatham County Line On A "Tightrope"

Bluegrass group Chatham County Line may hail from Raleigh, but their rich acoustic sound has no borders. The group has two chart-topping records in Norway, but stays true to their North Carolina roots on their new album,Tightrope.

Chatham County Line plays tonight at the Carolina Theatre in Durham at 8 p.m. but first they perform live in studio. Host Frank Stasio talks with are guitarist and singer Dave Wilson, mandolin player John Teer, banjo player Chandler Holt and upright bass player Greg Readling.