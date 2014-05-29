Setting Up Shop In Historic Places

Carrie Knowles, the 2014 Piedmont Laureate, is tasked with encouraging North Carolina residents to come together to celebrate the art of writing.

She is an author, writing coach and arts advocate whose tenure in the role will include public readings and events to promote the arts.

Knowles thinks stepping away from everyday life to create space for art is a vital part of the writing process. To facilitate that objective, she will lead workshops in historic settings around the Piedmont, including a workshop on an Amtrak train.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Piedmont Laureate Carrie Knowles about the art of short fiction and her thoughts on writing.