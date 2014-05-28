For more than three decades, hundreds of thousands of people were likely exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, a Marine base in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Fuel-farm leaks and the improper disposal of toxic substances from nearby buildings led to a level of chemicals often described as a "toxic stew." These contaminants have been linked to a series of birth defects and cancers affecting former Lejeune residents. Journalist Mike Magner explores the untold side of this disaster in his new book: the personal stories of affected veterans and their families and the response by the Marine Corps.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Magner about the book, A Trust Betrayed: The Untold Story of Camp Lejeune and the Poisoning of Generations of Marines and Their Families (Merloyd Lawrence Books/Da Capo Press/ 2014). He also speaks with two men who have been directly affected by the contamination: retired Marine Master Sgt.Jerry Ensminger and Mike Partain.

The documentary Semper Fi: Always Faithful tells more of Jerry and Mike's stories. Here's a trailer:

Semper Fi: Always Faithful Trailer from Tied to the Tracks Films on Vimeo.



