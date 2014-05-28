Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Untold Story Of Camp Lejeune

1 of 3
Retired Marine Master Sgt. Jerry Ensminger at a Camp Lejeune Rally
Flickr/Pam Rutter
2 of 3
Activist Mike Partain at a Camp Lejeune Rally
Flickr/Pam Rutter
3 of 3
A Trust Betrayed by Mike Magner
Da Capo Press

For more than three decades, hundreds of thousands of people were likely exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, a Marine base in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Fuel-farm leaks and the improper disposal of toxic substances from nearby buildings led to a level of chemicals often described as a "toxic stew." These contaminants have been linked to a series of birth defects and cancers affecting former Lejeune residents. Journalist Mike Magner explores the untold side of this disaster in his new book: the personal stories of affected veterans and their families and the response by the Marine Corps. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Magner about the book, A Trust Betrayed: The Untold Story of Camp Lejeune and the Poisoning of Generations of Marines and Their Families (Merloyd Lawrence Books/Da Capo Press2014). He also speaks with two men who have been directly affected by the contamination: retired Marine Master Sgt.Jerry Ensminger and Mike Partain. 

The documentary Semper Fi: Always Faithful tells more of Jerry and Mike's stories. Here's a trailer:

Semper Fi: Always Faithful Trailer from Tied to the Tracks Films on Vimeo.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsCamp LejeuneWater ContaminationMarine CorpsJacksonville
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio