Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Magic Of Shirley Temple

Cover Image for "The Little Girl Who Fought the Great Depression" by John F. Kasson

Ringlets, a baby-doll face and a sweet singing voice may be the most recognizable aspects of Shirley Temple's famous persona.

But in his latest book, cultural historian John F. Kasson argues that Temple's smile and charm also helped reinforce the cultural and political dynamics of the tumultuous 1930s. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to Kasson, history and American studies professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, about his book, The Little Girl Who Fought the Great Depression, (W.W. Norton & Company/2014).

Watch Shirley Temple perform the famous "On the Good Ship Lollipop":

Tags

The State of ThingsShirley TempleUNC-Chapel HillHollywoodThe Great Depression1930sFDRAmerican History
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio