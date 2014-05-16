Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Political Junkie Ken Rudin Talks NC Congressional Races, Legislature's Short Session

It’s been a busy week for North Carolina politics.

The race for North Carolina’s congressional seat in the 2nd District is set. Former American Idol star Clay Aiken will face incumbent Republican Renee Ellmers in November.

State lawmakers also returned to Raleigh this week. They got started with new rules about protesting at the General Assembly.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the Political Junkie, Ken Rudin about North Carolina politics.

The State of ThingsNC General AssemblyProtestClay AikenKeith CriscoKay HaganThom TillisKen RudinPolitical Junkie
