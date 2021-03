Can an NFL running back muster the same force as a running bull? Does a nine-foot python squeeze harder than a martial arts star?

Television host John Brenkus and a team of engineers, physicists and stunt coordinators analyze how professional athletes do what they do on SportScience, an ESPN series. Host Frank Stasio talks to Brenkus about the science of sports and common misconceptions about exceptional athletes.

Watch Brandon Jacbos hit with the force of a running bull: