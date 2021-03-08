-
The climbing started with baby gates and wooden balconies. As a kid, professional rock climber Kai Lightner had a lot of energy and a love for scrambling…
-
If you have ever been on a diet, you know the pure vulnerability of getting weighed at the doctor’s office. Standing on an old metal scale with your shoes…
-
If you have ever been on a diet, you know the pure vulnerability of getting weighed at the doctor’s office. Standing on an old metal scale with your shoes…
-
A kickboxing class is what led Kim Sarah Rice to practicing Brazilian jiujitsu. She thought kickboxing was fun and she felt strong and powerful while…
-
A kickboxing class is what led Kim Sarah Rice to practicing Brazilian jiujitsu. She thought kickboxing was fun and she felt strong and powerful while…
-
College athletics programs are under a lot of pressure to make money for their schools. That means, among other things, keeping players academically…
-
College athletics programs are under a lot of pressure to make money for their schools. That means, among other things, keeping players academically…
-
Can an NFL running back muster the same force as a running bull? Does a nine-foot python squeeze harder than a martial arts star? Television host John…
-
Can an NFL running back muster the same force as a running bull? Does a nine-foot python squeeze harder than a martial arts star? Television host John…