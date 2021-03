Chapel Hill band, The Old Ceremony, celebrates a milestone this weekend: their 10 year anniversary. The band will mark the occasion with a show at the Haw River Ballroom in Saxapahaw at 8pm Saturday.

First, they play live and host Frank Stasio talks with band members Django Haskins on vocals and guitar, Mark Simonsen on the organ, Gabriel Pelli on the violin, Dan Hall on the drums, and Shane Hartman on the bass.

http://youtu.be/s6F_B1yJztQ