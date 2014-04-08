Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

My White Friends

1 of 4
MG, Chicago, Illinois, 2009.
Myra Greene
2 of 4
NM, New York, New York, 2008.
Myra Greene
3 of 4
DN, Chicago, Illinois, 2009.
Myra Greene
4 of 4
DW, Rochester, New York, 2007.
Myra Greene

Photographer Myra Greene spent years taking self portraits exploring her own black identity. But after sharing these photographs with a friend, she realized that not everyone thinks about race as much as she does. 

She began asking white friends, "What makes you feel white?" Six years later, this question became the focus of a collection of racial identity portraits called, "My White Friends,” on exhibit at Duke's Center for Documentary Studies through May 17th.  Greene will give an artist's talk and sign books on Wednesday April 9th at 6 pm. Host Frank Stasio talks to Greene about her project

Tags

The State of ThingsRaceBlack IdentityPhotographyCenter for Documentary Studies
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio