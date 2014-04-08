Photographer Myra Greene spent years taking self portraits exploring her own black identity. But after sharing these photographs with a friend, she realized that not everyone thinks about race as much as she does.

She began asking white friends, "What makes you feel white?" Six years later, this question became the focus of a collection of racial identity portraits called, "My White Friends,” on exhibit at Duke's Center for Documentary Studies through May 17 th . Greene will give an artist's talk and sign books on Wednesday April 9 th at 6 pm. Host Frank Stasio talks to Greene about her project