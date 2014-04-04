Dark Water Rising Diversifies Southern Music

Chapel-Hill based band Dark Water Rising mixes southern rock, gospel harmonies, and traditional Lumbee influence to create their "rocky soul" sound. They got together in 2008, when none of them had any formal music training. Since then, they have gained local and national recognition throughout Native American communities.

They join ten other acts at the Converge-NC fest this weekend on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Host Frank Stasio talks to two of the band members: Charly Lowry on guitar, percussion and vocals and Aaron Locklear on keyboard, drums and guitar, and they perform live.