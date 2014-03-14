Bringing The World Home To You

The Future Of The North Carolina Democratic Party

The North Carolina Democratic Party recently appointed Casey Mann as its new executive director. She inherits some financial difficulties stemming from the cessation of tax checkoffs for political parties while the party struggles with internal divisions. She also talks about how the Citizens United case has introduced nationally-funded messages in state races.

'Dark money has really poisoned our democracy. It's not just the Democratic Party who is suffering but it's political parties across the country.' - Casey Mann, Executive Director, North Carolina Democratic Party

Host Frank Stasio talks about the future of the party in the state with Mann, executive director of the NCDP;  Michael Bitzer, politics and history professor and acting provost at Catawba College; and Laura Leslie, WRAL capitol bureau chief. 

The State of ThingsNorth Carolina Democratic PartyNorth Carolina SenatePolitics
