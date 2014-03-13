Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

13th Annual North Carolina Black Film Festival

North Carolina Black Film Festival Flyer

  

Wilmington-based non profit Black Arts Alliance presents a four-day festival featuring the work of black filmmakers from around the country.

Producer Byron Hunter examines the history of black success in America in "The Lessons of Hayti."  Manauvaskar Kublall and Richard McKeown document the first ever American Beatbox Championship in their film, "American Beatboxer."

Host Frank Stasio talks with the filmmakers and the festival's director, Charlon Turner. 

Here's the trailer for "The Lessons of Hayti":

http://youtu.be/Tz0nBVstDhA

Here's the trailer for "American Beatboxer":

http://youtu.be/rlpby7_OOcY

Tags

The State of ThingsNC Black Film FestivalDocumentaryWilmingtonHaytiBeatboxing
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio