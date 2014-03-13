13th Annual North Carolina Black Film Festival

Wilmington-based non profit Black Arts Alliance presents a four-day festival featuring the work of black filmmakers from around the country.

Producer Byron Hunter examines the history of black success in America in "The Lessons of Hayti." Manauvaskar Kublall and Richard McKeown document the first ever American Beatbox Championship in their film, "American Beatboxer."

Host Frank Stasio talks with the filmmakers and the festival's director, Charlon Turner.

Here's the trailer for "The Lessons of Hayti":

http://youtu.be/Tz0nBVstDhA

Here's the trailer for "American Beatboxer":

http://youtu.be/rlpby7_OOcY