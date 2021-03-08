-
For more than 40 years the “Carolina Times” was the preeminent black newspaper in North Carolina. It covered the day-to-day happenings in Durham, but its…
While much of the country was suffering during the Great Depression, Nathan Garrett’s family found a safe haven in Durham, North Carolina. At the time the…
What was once the commercial and social hub of Durham’s African-American community now looks very different. The Hayti neighborhood was initially…
A couple hundred people gathered in a historic African American Durham neighborhood Wednesday to bring attention to one of the last, undeveloped plots of…
Wilmington-based non profit Black Arts Alliance presents a four-day festival featuring the work of black filmmakers from around the country.Producer Byron…
