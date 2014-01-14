Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Film Series Shines Light On 'The Real Israel'

steampunk_victorian_movies_folder_icon_by_pendragon1966-d5j8y58.png
Creative Commons
/

Israel is often seen through the lens of the Israeli-Palestinean conflict, or through the stories of the Holocaust.

Shai Ginsburg wants to change that, to show what life is really like for people in Israel. So he created a film series to showcase true stories from the region.

Ginsburg is Duke University assistant professor of Asian & Middle Eastern Studies and his creation is the Second Annual Israeli Documentary Film Series. It runs through March 8, 2014. Ginsburg joined Frank Stasio to talk about the films he's gathered. Here are some highlights:

Lod Between Hope and Despair

Israeli Forum for Documentary Filmmakers: Best Television Documentary Series

"A ten minute drive from the bustling and satiated metropolitan Tel-Aviv, is a place of failure and fear, teeming with crime, violence and drugs. A neglected back yard in the heart of Israel. We follow the attempts to save Lod through the stories of a number of protagonists, Jews and Arabs, whose lives and professions personify the contrasting faces of the city."

http://youtu.be/-mRjDqC4zoA

Chronicling A Crisis

"Award-winning director Amos Kollek takes a penetrating look in the mirror, at the addiction that is filmmaking, after the failure of his film Happy End. He chronicles his family from 2004 to the present, especially his conflicted relationship with his father, the mythical mayor of Jerusalem. Intertwined with Amos’s story is the story of Robin, a NY prostitute who Amos meets on his quest to fund his next film. Both struggle with their highs and lows trying to find some harmony to help them proceed to the future."

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0r3c1IpfHvQ

Black Bus

"Sara writes a harsh blog about the bleak lives of Haredi (Ultra-Orthodox) women. Shulamit is an independent photographer who documents violent incidents on segregated busses on which women are required to seat at the back.  Both of them were banned by their communities because of their desire to live normal, unsuppressed lives. These young women operate entirely alone and pay a very high price for violating the number-one rule of Haredi society: “Never air a dirty laundry in public.”

"As they expose the violence of Haredi fanatics, acting in the name of modesty, they are punished by persecution and vilification. What will happen to them when they can no longer bear being shunned by their own family and friends? Which way will they choose? Where will they go? Black Bus, Soreret, tells the story of their singlehanded and courageous attempts to document and lead a change in the Haredi Society from which they have fled."

http://youtu.be/CeIcuOuxQoI

(Movie descriptions courtesy kehillahsynagogue.org)

Tags

The State of ThingsFilmHolocaustIsraelJewish Culture
Stay Connected
Alex Granados
Alex Granados joined The State of Things in July 2010. He got his start in radio as an intern for the show in 2005 and loved it so much that after trying his hand as a government reporter, reader liaison, features, copy and editorial page editor at a small newspaper in Manassas, Virginia, he returned to WUNC. Born in Baltimore but raised in Morgantown, West Virginia, Alex moved to Raleigh in time to do third grade twice and adjust to public school after having spent years in the sheltered confines of a Christian elementary education. Alex received a degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also has a minor in philosophy, which basically means that he used to think he was really smart but realized he wasn’t in time to switch majors. Fishing, reading science fiction, watching crazy movies, writing bad short stories, and shooting pool are some of his favorite things to do. Alex still doesn’t know what he wants to be when he grows up, but he is holding out for astronaut.
See stories by Alex Granados
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio