Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Duke Prof: Nelson Mandela Asked Me To Take a Picture With Him

Mandela, Mary and james Joseph shaking hands
Joseph family archives
/

Nelson Mandela was a global icon who had an incredible humility. And one of the interesting things I remember about my experience is that when I presented my credentials to Mandela, as the U.S. Ambassador, he invited my wife and I to have tea with him afterwards. And we were sitting there, both of us thinking, ‘How do we approach asking Mr. Mandela to take a picture with us?’

 Just about the time we kind of look at each other, thinking that this was the time to raise the question, he looked at me and said, ‘would the American Ambassador do me the honor of taking a picture with me?’ (Chuckles)

- James A. Joseph is a the former Ambassador to South Africa for President Clinton. He is now Professor Emeritus at the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University

- Listen to James Joseph's conversation with Frank Stasio

Tags

The State of ThingsDuke UniversityNelson Mandela
Stay Connected
Carol Jackson
Carol Jackson has been with WUNC since 2006. As Digital News Editor, she writes stories for wunc.org, and helps reporters and hosts make digital versions of their radio stories. She is also responsible for sharing stories on social media. Previously, Carol spent eight years with WUNC's nationally syndicated show The Story with Dick Gordon, serving as Managing Editor and Interim Senior Producer.
See stories by Carol Jackson