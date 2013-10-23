Rural North Carolina Struggles With Internet Access

A federal government report on Internet access ranked North Carolina last in the country for the rate of Internet subscription.

Only 17 percent of North Carolina households have fixed Internet connections at a speed the FCC deems the "minimum required to engage in modern life." Rural residents say that they have difficulty getting coverage while providers claim rural North Carolina has adequate service.

Host Frank Stasio speaks to Chris Mitchell, the director of telecommunications at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance; Scott Pryzwansky, director of public relations at Time Warner Cable for the East Coast; and Marian Norton, a resident of Chatham County, about internet access in rural North Carolina.