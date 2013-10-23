Bigger, Faster, Stronger, Fatter?

Obesity is a significant problem for many in the United States. But for some high school football players, weight gain means success.

The weight of these athletes has been steadily moving up since the early 1990s. A player in excess of 300 pounds used to be a rarity, but that size is becoming the new norm desired by coaches and players. This trend brings increased health concerns. Host Frank Stasio talks with Tim Stevens, high school sports reporter for the News & Observer.