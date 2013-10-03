Former Israeli Defense Force Soldier Seeks Peace
Dana Golan spent seven months in the Israeli military’s education corps. The experience changed her perspective on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the role of soldiers.
She joined with other veterans to give public testimonies about their experiences through an Israeli organization called Breaking the Silence.
She speaks to Triangle activists with the North Carolina Coalition for Peace with Justice, an organization focused on sustainable peace between Israel and Palestine, tonight at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
of Raleigh, and Sunday at 2:30pm at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill. Host Frank Stasio talks with Golan and Ralph McCoy, a member of the North Carolina Coalition for Peace with Justice.