Photography Exhibit Explores American Consumer Culture

In the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, then-President George W. Bush gave a speech encouraging Americans to boost "participation and confidence in the American economy."

To many, this was a call to go shopping during the aftermath of the tragedy. The speech, combined with a fascination with consumer culture, inspired photographer Brian Ulrich to document what happens inside America’s stores. His work, Retail, Thrift, and Dark Stores, focuses on a decade of American consumer culture and opens next week at the North Carolina Museum of Art. Host Frank Stasio talks with Ulrich and North Carolina Museum of Art chief curator Linda Dougherty.