Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Photography Exhibit Explores American Consumer Culture

1 of 9
Brian Ulrich
2 of 9
Brian Ulrich
3 of 9
Brian Ulrich
4 of 9
Brian Ulrich
5 of 9
Brian Ulrich
6 of 9
Brian Ulrich
7 of 9
Brian Ulrich
8 of 9
Brian Ulrich
9 of 9
Brian Ulrich

  In the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, then-President George W. Bush gave a speech encouraging Americans to boost "participation and confidence in the American economy."

To many, this was a call to go shopping during the aftermath of the tragedy. The speech, combined with a fascination with consumer culture, inspired photographer Brian Ulrich to document what happens inside America’s stores. His work, Retail, Thrift, and Dark Stores, focuses on a decade of American consumer culture and opens next week at the North Carolina Museum of Art. Host Frank Stasio talks with Ulrich and North Carolina Museum of Art chief curator Linda Dougherty.

Tags

The State of ThingsArtMuseumPhotographyRetailCulture
Stay Connected
Nicole Campbell
See stories by Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio