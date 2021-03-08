-
In the popular teenage movie Mean Girls, there’s a scene where a few high school students spot someone unexpected at the mall.“Oh my god, that’s Mrs.…
-
The North Carolina department store Belk will be sold for $3 billion to a private equity firm in New York. Sycamore Partners is acquiring Belk, a company…
-
Leaders in Chapel Hill say they hope a luxury movie theater moving into a local mall will bring in more shoppers from out of town. Silverspot Cinema says…
-
In the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, then-President George W. Bush gave a speech encouraging Americans to boost "participation and confidence…
-
In the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, then-President George W. Bush gave a speech encouraging Americans to boost "participation and confidence…
-
Food is like a religion in the South. It’s well-known that Durham was named the "Tastiest City in the South" by Southern Living. But the food scene here…
-
Food is like a religion in the South. It’s well-known that Durham was named the "Tastiest City in the South" by Southern Living. But the food scene here…