The Continuing Controversy At NC DHHS

Controversy continues over hiring practices at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Margaret Peal, a donor to Governor Pat McCrory’s election campaign, received a $95,000-a-year senior planner position. Critics note Peal hasn’t worked in healthcare since 2002. The revelation comes in the wake of controversy over firings and resignations at DHHS, as well as the hiring of two former McCrory campaign staffers for high profile jobs in the department. Host Frank Stasio talks to Joe Neff, investigative reporter for the News & Observer, about the controversy.