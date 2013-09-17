Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

What Young Readers Want

349_Bemis_-_author_photo_1.JPG
http://www.piedmontlaureate.com/2013piedmontlaureate/biography.html
/

    

John Claude Bemis is the first ever Piedmont Laureate for Children’s Literature.  In the post-Harry Potter age, more critics consider children’s books valuable works of literature with a reach that extends beyond young audiences. 

Bemis is hosting a series of roundtable discussions with regional children’s book authors focused on the craft of writing for young readers.  The first takes place tonight at the Regulator Bookstore in Durham.  Host Frank Stasio talks with Bemis and author Frances O'Roark Dowell about writing the stories that enchant children. 

Tags

The State of ThingsLiteratureCultureChildren
Stay Connected
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
See stories by Shawn Wen
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio