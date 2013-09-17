What Young Readers Want

John Claude Bemis is the first ever Piedmont Laureate for Children’s Literature. In the post-Harry Potter age, more critics consider children’s books valuable works of literature with a reach that extends beyond young audiences.

Bemis is hosting a series of roundtable discussions with regional children’s book authors focused on the craft of writing for young readers. The first takes place tonight at the Regulator Bookstore in Durham. Host Frank Stasio talks with Bemis and author Frances O'Roark Dowell about writing the stories that enchant children.