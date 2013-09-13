Bringing The World Home To You

Roundtable Examines Issues Of the Week

Branford Marsalis, Arlie Petters, and Juliana Makuchi Nfah-Abenyi join the State of Things for the roundtable conversation.
On this week’s roundtable, a jazz great, a leading string theory mathematician and an accomplished writer share their diverse perspectives on the latest headlines. They’ll discuss a range of issues from the latest Middle East update to the challenges facing minorities in higher education. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with jazz musician Branford Marsalis; Duke professor of mathematics, physics, and business administration Arlie Petters; and North Carolina State University English and comparative literature professor Juliana Makuchi Nfah-Abenyi.

The State of ThingsSyriaImmigrationAfrican-AmericansJazzLiteratureMathematicsDuke UniversityNC State University
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
