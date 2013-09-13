Roundtable Examines Issues Of the Week

On this week’s roundtable, a jazz great, a leading string theory mathematician and an accomplished writer share their diverse perspectives on the latest headlines. They’ll discuss a range of issues from the latest Middle East update to the challenges facing minorities in higher education.

Host Frank Stasio talks with jazz musician Branford Marsalis; Duke professor of mathematics, physics, and business administration Arlie Petters; and North Carolina State University English and comparative literature professor Juliana Makuchi Nfah-Abenyi.