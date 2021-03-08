Mathematics

-
The North Carolina Department of Instruction wants the state to maintain the new high school math sequence that some teachers and parents dislike.DPI's…
-
A state commission reviewing the Common Core standards is proposing major changes to the Math and English goals.The 11-member group presented draft…
-
Back in 2012, more North Carolinians voted for Democrats than Republicans in North Carolina’s Congressional elections. But Republicans ended up winning…
-
A state commission reviewing the Common Core academic standards for public school students met for the first time on Monday.The politically-appointed…
-
Governor Pat McCrory has signed a bill designed to review and potentially replace the Common Core academic standards.McCrory referred to the bill as a…
-
On this week’s roundtable, a jazz great, a leading string theory mathematician and an accomplished writer share their diverse perspectives on the latest…
-
On this week’s roundtable, a jazz great, a leading string theory mathematician and an accomplished writer share their diverse perspectives on the latest…
-
You may not have heard of it, but it's a skill you probably use everyday, like when choosing the shortest line at the grocery store or the toll booth with…