The Plight Of The Impoverished In The Triangle

Last weekend, Raleigh police stopped a charity organization from distributing food to the needy in downtown Raleigh. The action led to criticism from community groups.

At the same time, the Durham City Council is considering new panhandling rules. Host Frank Stasio talks with Colin Campbell, Raleigh reporter for The News and Observer, and Hugh Hollowell, director of Love Wins Ministries, about the situation in Raleigh. He’ll also speak with SatanaDeberry, executive director of the North Carolina Housing Coalition; Dr. Leslie Smith, a formerly homeless individual; and Scott Holmes, an attorney who helped draft Durham’s panhandling regulations.

The State of ThingsPovertyRaleigh City CouncilDurham
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio