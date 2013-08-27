The Plight Of The Impoverished In The Triangle

Last weekend, Raleigh police stopped a charity organization from distributing food to the needy in downtown Raleigh. The action led to criticism from community groups.

At the same time, the Durham City Council is considering new panhandling rules. Host Frank Stasio talks with Colin Campbell, Raleigh reporter for The News and Observer, and Hugh Hollowell, director of Love Wins Ministries, about the situation in Raleigh. He’ll also speak with SatanaDeberry, executive director of the North Carolina Housing Coalition; Dr. Leslie Smith, a formerly homeless individual; and Scott Holmes, an attorney who helped draft Durham’s panhandling regulations.