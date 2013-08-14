Researcher Documents The Use Of Music In War

World War II was fought not only with guns and bombs but also with strings, brass, and percussion.

The American government used classical music as part of the war effort to demonstrate the cultural dominance of the Allies. The military also used songs to rally American troops.

Annegret Fauser, a Professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, explores the use of music in conflict in her book, "Sounds of War: Music in the United States during World War II" (Oxford University Press/2013).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Fauser about composers and performers during the war and the use of music in conflict.