The Apocalypse Of The Cricket Frogs

You might be forgiven for thinking the apocalypse is underway. Recently on the State of Things we’ve talked about the mass deaths of both bees and bats and the scary implications for the rest of us. Today, we’re going to talk about the death of frogs. Jonathan Micancin says that this problem has been with us a long time. In fact, it could have been the first sign that something may be going horribly wrong in the environment.

Jonathan Micancin is a visiting lecturer at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and he has been studying North Carolina’s cricket frog population to gain insight into the mass disappearance of amphibians. Host Frank Stasio talks to him about the problems facing amphibians.