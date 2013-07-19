Bringing The World Home To You

Young Band Spreads Its Musical Wings

Out of the Shenandoah Valley, Many Nights Ahead is a young 7-member bluegrass band looking to grow. Their music is influenced by the Shenandoah Valley and their backgrounds in genres such as blues and metal. 

Six of the 7 members of Many Nights Ahead are here to speak with host Frank Stasio and play a few songs. They are, Drake Cary, Carlton Greenwalt, Walker Turner, Austin Shifflett, Ross Gulliver and Amy Haloskey. They are playing tonight in Charlotte at 8 p.m. at Puckett's Farm Equipment and tomorrow night at 9 in Raleigh at Slim's Downtown. 

MusicBluegrass
Adija Manley
Frank Stasio
Mark Haywood
