North Carolina In National Spotlight

The happenings at the North Carolina General Assembly have put the state solidly in the national focus. Major network news stations, as well as the New York Times editorial board, have begun to point a finger at the state. Host Frank Stasio will talk about the General Assembly moves during these past couple of months and how they are coloring perception of the state nationally.

Frank is joined by News & Observer political reporter Rob Christensen; Rick Henderson, managing editor of the Carolina Journal; and Geeta Kapur, an attorney for some of the protesters arrested at Moral Mondays.