The State of Things

Tom Rankin Steps Down After 15 Years Leading CDS

Tom Rankin served as director of Duke's Center for Documentary Studies for 15 years.
Duke University
/

The former director of Duke University’s Center for Documentary Studies, Tom Rankin, stepped down after 15 years at the helm.

The Center has a mission of being at the crossroads of documentary work and academia. CDS started the Full Frame Festival — though it was called Double Take at the time. 

The Center is a showcase for new work in audio, video and still photography. Under Tom Rankin's leadership, it has turned into a training ground for a generation of new documentary artists. 

Host Frank Stasio will look back with Tom on his time leading CDS.  Tom Rankin is Professor of the Practice of Art and Documentary Studies and Director of the MFA program in Experimental and Documentary Arts at Duke University.

Center for Documentary StudiesDuke UniversityDocumentaryFull Frame Documentary Film Festival
