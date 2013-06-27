NC Native Documents Life Of Levon Helm

Levon Helm is best known for being the drummer in the music group, “The Band,” but he had a long career after they broke up. He even fought his way back into musical shape after quitting for a time due to throat cancer. He finally succumbed in 2012, but not before filmmaker Jacob Hatley had a chance to film a documentary, “Ain’t In It For My Health: A Film About Levon Helm.”

Its Triangle premiere is at the Chelsea Theater in Chapel Hill on June 28.