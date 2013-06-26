Red Wolves Return To The Wild

When most people think about wolves, they picture the large grey kind made famous in numerous movies. But its smaller cousin, the red wolf, faced extinction at one point. Preservation efforts managed to replenish the animal’s stock, and it now thrives in the wilds of North Carolina. Science writer DeLene Beeland tells their story in her book, “The Secret World of Red Wolves: The Fight to Save North America's Other Wolf” (University of North Carolina Press/2013). Host Frank Stasio talks with Beeland in the studio