-
Illegal killings and longstanding political resistance have undercut the return of two species of endangered wolves to the wild, frustrating government…
-
When most people think about wolves, they picture the large grey kind made famous in numerous movies. But its smaller cousin, the red wolf, faced…
-
When most people think about wolves, they picture the large grey kind made famous in numerous movies. But its smaller cousin, the red wolf, faced…
-
Wildlife researchers have noticed a slight drop in the number of pups being born to the state's native red wolf population. According to the U.S Fish and…