Last year, Town Mountain released their album Leave the Bottle. On WNCW’s “Top 100 of 2012” list, the Asheville-based bluegrass band's album earned the #19 spot.

Town Mountain is playing tonight in Raleigh at The Pour House Music Hall. The band joins Frank Stasio today in the studio to tell us about themselves and play a few songs.

Listen to their song "Come Break My Heart."

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXAFKXyqwQI