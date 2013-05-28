Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

A Writer, A Musician And A Photographer Walk Into The Casbah...

Leah Sobsey
Leah Sobsey
Leah Sobsey
Leah Sobsey
Leah Sobsey
Leah Sobsey
Leah Sobsey
Leah Sobsey
Leah Sobsey
Leah Sobsey

What happens when a writer, a musician and a photographer get together for a one-time performance at the Casbah in Durham? You'll have to show up to Professor Diablo's True Revue tonight at 8 p.m. to find out.

It's the brainchild of Durham writer Eric Martin. He got together with a friend at Duke's Center for Documentary Studies, and they realized that they didn't see many cross-disciplinary performances in the area. They started bringing together area artists for these unique performance.

The topic of tonight's show is "Lost and found." Biologist Courtney Fitzpatrick, musician Melissa Swingle and visual artist Leah Sobsey, who teaches at UNC-Greensboro and Duke's Center for Documentary Studies, join host Frank Stasio to talk about Professor Diablo's True Revue.

http://vimeo.com/46299302

Performance of "Power, The Tennessee Valley Authority"

Alex Granados
Alex Granados joined The State of Things in July 2010. He got his start in radio as an intern for the show in 2005 and loved it so much that after trying his hand as a government reporter, reader liaison, features, copy and editorial page editor at a small newspaper in Manassas, Virginia, he returned to WUNC. Born in Baltimore but raised in Morgantown, West Virginia, Alex moved to Raleigh in time to do third grade twice and adjust to public school after having spent years in the sheltered confines of a Christian elementary education. Alex received a degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also has a minor in philosophy, which basically means that he used to think he was really smart but realized he wasn’t in time to switch majors. Fishing, reading science fiction, watching crazy movies, writing bad short stories, and shooting pool are some of his favorite things to do. Alex still doesn’t know what he wants to be when he grows up, but he is holding out for astronaut.
