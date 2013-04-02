Bringing The World Home To You

Novel Inspired By Baptist Missionary’s Diary

Elaine Neil Orr
Elaine Neil Orr was born and raised in Nigeria, the daughter of Baptist Missionaries. When she began writing her memoir about 10 years ago, her mother gave her a keepsake – the 1853 diary of the first Baptist Missionary in Nigeria. This artifact spoke to Orr, and it was the inspiration for her first novel, “A Different Sun: A Novel of Africa” (Berkley Trade/2013).

Host Frank Stasio talks to Orr, professor of English at North Carolina State University, about the story behind her work and the process of writing her first novel.

