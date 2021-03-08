-
As she takes the helm of the World Trade Organization, the former Nigerian finance minister faces challenges from COVID-19 response to navigating trade frictions between the U.S. and China.
-
Last week's attack, claimed by Boko Haram, recalled the Islamist group's abduction of 276 girls in 2014. Unlike that attack, though, this fraught chapter ended relatively quickly, and with happy news.
-
Today, the World Health Organization reported more than 2,900 people have died from Ebola in Western Africa. Amidst the growing epidemic, Nigeria has…
-
Elaine Neil Orr was born and raised in Nigeria, the daughter of Baptist Missionaries. When she began writing her memoir about 10 years ago, her mother…
-
Elaine Neil Orr was born and raised in Nigeria, the daughter of Baptist Missionaries. When she began writing her memoir about 10 years ago, her mother…